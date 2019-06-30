Tatis went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, two RBI and three runs scored in Saturday's 12-2 win over the Cardinals.

Tatis' 11th homer of the year came in the eighth inning off reliever Dominic Leone. The top four in the Padres' batting order -- Tatis, Eric Hosmer, Manny Machado and Franmil Reyes -- accounted for 11 of the 12 hits the hosts hand on the night, including all five homers. Tatis is also up to 25 runs in June, setting a Padres rookie record. The shortstop has 12 stolen bases and a .335/.405/.619 line over 47 games this season.