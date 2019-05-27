Tatis (hamstring) had six at-bats in Saturday's extended spring training game and said he is running "right around full," Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Tatis has been sidelined since April 30 with a left hamstring strain but continues to make progress towards a return. He's taken part in extended spring training action since Thursday, and the next step of the process will be determining if he needs a rehab assignment prior to returning to the Padres.