Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr.: Clubs first spring homer
Tatis went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run during Tuesday's spring win over the Brewers.
Tatis made his second start of spring training and hit his first home run off Chase Anderson during the third inning. The Padres' top prospect is expected to make his major-league debut in 2019, though he's likely to begin the season in the minors as the team looks to maximize his service time.
