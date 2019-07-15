Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr.: Collects four hits
Tatis went 4-for-5 with a run scored in a loss to Atlanta on Sunday.
All four of Tatis' hits were singles, so it comes as a bit of a surprise that he did not attempt a stolen base in the game. The 20-year-old has been simply sensational in his first major-league season, slashing .339/.406/.615 with a 1.021 OPS, 14 homers and 14 stolen bases in 221 at-bats.
