Tatis went 4-for-5 with a run scored in a loss to Atlanta on Sunday.

All four of Tatis' hits were singles, so it comes as a bit of a surprise that he did not attempt a stolen base in the game. The 20-year-old has been simply sensational in his first major-league season, slashing .339/.406/.615 with a 1.021 OPS, 14 homers and 14 stolen bases in 221 at-bats.

