Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr.: Connects on ninth homer
Tatis went 1-for-3 with a home run, a walk, two RBI and an additional run Wednesday in the Padres' 8-3 win over the Orioles.
Tatis' second-inning blast leaves him just one home run and one steal shy of becoming the ninth player to reach double figures in both categories this season. All eight players who have already achieved the feat have logged at least 86 more plate appearances than Tatis, who missed more than a month of action due to a left hamstring strain. He'll check back in as the Padres' leadoff man in Wednesday's series finale and will look to continue to build on his strong case for being the team's representative in the All-Star Game in July.
