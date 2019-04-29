Manager Andy Green confirmed that Tatis' departure from Sunday's 7-6 loss to the Nationals was the result of a hamstring injury, Elliott Smith of MLB.com reports. "We're hoping he's OK," manager Andy Green said of the rookie. "We'll find out in time here. He seems in pretty good spirits right now. We'll find out how severe or how mild it is pretty shortly."

Tatis suffered the injury during a freak play in the 10th inning, as he inadvertently did the splits while attempting to corral a throw directed toward second base. The shortstop remained on the ground fora couple minutes before getting up under his own power and gingerly walking off the field. Green's comments suggest that an MRI could be on tap for Tatis, which should provide a better indication if a stint on the injured list will be necessary for the 20-year-old.