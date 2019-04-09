Tatis went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run and a second run scored in Monday's 6-5 win over the Giants.

The 20-year-old already has three homers through his first 11 big-league games, although Tatis' .237 batting average (9-for-38) is a reminder of how raw he still is. The Padres will continue hitting him lower in the order to take pressure off him, but his talent alone could carry him to plenty of fantasy value even without a premium spot in the lineup.