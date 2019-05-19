Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr.: Could be activated Friday
The Padres are optimistic that Tatis (hamstring) will be ready to return from the 10-day injured list Friday, when the team kicks off its road trip in Toronto, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Tatis is still battling some lingering tightness in his strained left hamstring, but he was running at about 90 percent speed this weekend and looks like he only has a few more hurdles to clear in his recovery program. Before he's activated from the IL, Tatis will probably need to play in at least one simulated or minor-league rehab game -- something that could happen early in the upcoming week. Expect the Padres to provide an update on Tatis' outlook for the start of the road trip within the next few days.
