Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr.: Could return over weekend
Tatis (hamstring) is not traveling with the Padres to Colorado ahead of Friday's series opener against the Rockies, though he could still return over the weekend, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Tatis looked to be on track to return from the injured list when first eligible Friday, though that may no longer be the case. The Padres apparently want the youngster to get some games in before rejoining the big club, so he'll head to extended spring training before being activated. It remains to be seen how long Tatis will spend in Arizona, leaving his possible return date up in the air.
