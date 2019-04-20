Tatis went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, three steals, two runs and two walks in the Padres' 3-2 loss to the Reds on Friday in 11 innings.

Hitting in the leadoff spot for a second straight game, Tatis showed the full extent of his skill set in what was the most fantasy-friendly performance of his young career. His excellent .370 on-base percentage could compel manager Andy Green to leave the rookie atop the order for at least a few more games, which could prove to be a boon for his run totals. Tatis has been raking so far regardless of his position in the lineup and is proving to be a force at just 20 years old.