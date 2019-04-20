Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr.: Cranks sixth homer
Tatis went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, two runs and two walks in the Padres' 3-2 defeat to the Reds on Friday.
Hitting in the leadoff spot for a second straight game, Tatis had an active day, reaching base three times and hitting his sixth homer of the season with a sixth-inning shot off Anthony DeSclafani. His excellent .370 on-base percentage could compel manager Andy Green to leave him atop the order, which could prove to be a boon for his run totals, but Tatis has been raking so far regardless of his position in the lineup and is proving to be a fantasy force early in his rookie season.
More News
-
Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr.: Jumps to leadoff spot•
-
Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr.: Goes yard in loss•
-
Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr.: Launches fourth homer•
-
Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr.: Sits for first time•
-
Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr.: Continues flashing power•
-
Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr.: Strokes second homer•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
Vladimir Guerrero may or may not be of any use in Week 5, but Scott White offers 10 widely...
-
Week 5 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 5 doesn't offer many high-end two-start pitchers, which is excellent news for those seeking...
-
Callup: Chavis worth your time?
The struggling Red Sox call up Michael Chavis to help fill an injury gap at second base, but...
-
They might be aces
Heath Cummings takes a look at five young pitchers who may just be making their ace turn.
-
FBT Podcast: Dropometer; Week 5
The whole Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew takes on all the issues on Friday's show, plus...
-
Week 5 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start