Tatis went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, two runs and two walks in the Padres' 3-2 defeat to the Reds on Friday.

Hitting in the leadoff spot for a second straight game, Tatis had an active day, reaching base three times and hitting his sixth homer of the season with a sixth-inning shot off Anthony DeSclafani. His excellent .370 on-base percentage could compel manager Andy Green to leave him atop the order, which could prove to be a boon for his run totals, but Tatis has been raking so far regardless of his position in the lineup and is proving to be a fantasy force early in his rookie season.