Tatis is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Nationals.

Tatis started two games in a row after returning from hamstring injury, going 4-for-6 with a pair of walks and a homer. Despite that success, he'll be eased back into a regular role and won't be asked to start every game right away. Manny Machado slides over to shortstop in his absence, with Greg Garcia starting at third base.