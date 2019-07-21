Tatis went 2-for-4 with three RBI and a walk in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Cubs.

Tatis got the Padres on the board with his fifth-inning RBI single to tie the game at 1-1. He later knocked in a pair of insurance runs with his single in the ninth. The NL Rookie of the Year candidate owns an incredible .324/.388/.595 slash line with 39 RBI and 30 extra-base hits across 278 plate appearances.