Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr.: Exits with apparent leg issue
Tatis was removed from Sunday's game against the Nationals due to an apparent leg injury, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.
Tatis did a split while stretching for a ball at second base, and while he was forced to leave the game following the play, it was good to see him walk off the field under his own power. He's likely headed for further testing to uncover the full extent of the injury. In a surprising turn of events, Wil Myers replaced Tatis at shortstop and Francisco Mejia entered the contest to man left field.
