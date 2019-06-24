Tatis went 2-for-4 with a pair of walks, two RBI and three runs scored in Sunday's extra-innings loss to the Pirates.

Tatis put his athleticism on display early in Sunday's game, scoring from third base on a pop out from Hunter Renfroe that barely left the infield in the first inning. The young shortstop scored two more runs and drove in a pair with a couple of run-scoring singles. He's been on a tear since returning from the injured list earlier in June, slashing .361/.429/.607 with seven extra-base hits (three doubles, three triples and two home runs), 18 runs scored and three stolen bases in 16 games.