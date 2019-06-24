Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr.: Flashes athleticism Sunday
Tatis went 2-for-4 with a pair of walks, two RBI and three runs scored in Sunday's extra-innings loss to the Pirates.
Tatis put his athleticism on display early in Sunday's game, scoring from third base on a pop out from Hunter Renfroe that barely left the infield in the first inning. The young shortstop scored two more runs and drove in a pair with a couple of run-scoring singles. He's been on a tear since returning from the injured list earlier in June, slashing .361/.429/.607 with seven extra-base hits (three doubles, three triples and two home runs), 18 runs scored and three stolen bases in 16 games.
More News
-
Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr.: Scores three runs in dramatic win•
-
Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr.: Not in Saturday's lineup•
-
Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr.: Launches eighth homer•
-
Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr.: Day off Saturday•
-
Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr.: Monster performance in win•
-
Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr.: Activated from IL•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 14 Preview: 10 waiver priorities
Looking for an edge in Week 14 and beyond? Check out the top 10 players to prioritize on waivers,...
-
Week 14 Preview: Top 10 Sleeper Hitters
With a series in London and a series in Colorado, Week 14 is fit for some interesting lineup...
-
Week 14 Preview: Two-Start Pitchers
The list of two-start pitchers for Week 14 is on the shorter side. Scott White looks to a boring...
-
Week 14 Fantasy Baseball rankings, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade values
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Bullpen Report: Iglesias or Lorenzen?
The Reds have thrown everybody for a loop with their recent bullpen usage, and Luke Jackson...