Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr.: Flashes speed from top of order
Tatis went 2-for-4 with a walk, a run scored and two stolen bases in Wednesday's 10-5 win over the Orioles.
While his teammates were busy slugging five homers, Tatis was doing his job as the leadoff man, getting on base and then getting into scoring position. The rookie is now slashing an outstanding .368/.450/.632 with three homers, five steals, 12 RBI and 21 runs through 18 games since returning from the IL.
