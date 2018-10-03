Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr.: Fully healthy
Tatis (thumb) has been fully cleared to resume baseball activities and is expected to play winter ball in the Dominican Republic, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
While he was surprisingly left off the rosters for the Arizona Fall League, Tatis should still play in a competitive winter ball environment this November. He underwent season-ending surgery on his thumb in late July. Tatis figures to open the year in the Pacific Coast League, but it is unclear if the Padres will be willing to start his clock next summer or if they will wait until early 2020 in order to maximize their control over the uber-talented shortstop.
