Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr.: Gets spring invite
Tatis has been invited to the Padres' major-league camp this spring.
Tatis will join fellow prospects Luis Urias and Cal Quantrill at big league camp as the Padres look to get a better feel for their top young talent. The 19-year-old spent most of the 2017 season with Low-A Fort Wayne, hitting an impressive .281/.390/.520 with 21 homers and 29 stolen bases in 117 games with the TinCaps before jumping to Double-A San Antonio near the end of the season. Still, he appeared in just 14 games at Double-A -- hitting .255/.281/.327 in 57 plate appearances over that stretch -- so he'll likely return to San Antonio to open the season.
