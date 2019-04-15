Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr.: Goes yard in loss
Tatis went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in the Padres' 8-4 loss to the Diamondbacks on Sunday.
The young shortstop continues to show impressive power in the early going, as this was his fifth long ball in 56 at-bats. Tatis is showing why he's one of the most highly rated prospects in baseball, as he's now slashing .268/.344/.589 and looks primed for a big rookie year.
More News
-
Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr.: Launches fourth homer•
-
Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr.: Sits for first time•
-
Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr.: Continues flashing power•
-
Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr.: Strokes second homer•
-
Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr.: Hits first big-league homer•
-
Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr.: Will break camp with Padres•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
A week of favorable matchups means plenty of choices for sleeper hitters, according to Scott...
-
Week 4 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There are a number of interesting two-start options for Week 4, according to Scott White —...
-
Week 4 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 4 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds from the past week, heading into...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, Week 3
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Prospects: Soroka pushing to return
The Braves' starting five appears set for now, but the next man up may not be who you thought...