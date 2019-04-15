Tatis went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in the Padres' 8-4 loss to the Diamondbacks on Sunday.

The young shortstop continues to show impressive power in the early going, as this was his fifth long ball in 56 at-bats. Tatis is showing why he's one of the most highly rated prospects in baseball, as he's now slashing .268/.344/.589 and looks primed for a big rookie year.