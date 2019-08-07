Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr.: Hammers 20th homer
Tatis went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer and a walk in a victory over Seattle on Tuesday.
The 20-year-old rookie sensation destroyed a Wade LeBlanc changeup in the fifth inning, launching it 420-feet to left field to culminate a five-run frame for San Diego. The homer extended Tatis' hitting streak to 10 games and upped his long ball count to 20 on the season. His slash line now sits at an eye-popping .322/.383/.592 with 48 RBI and 14 steals over 339 plate appearances.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bullpen Report: Diaz, Oberg and more
Are Jose Leclerc and Archie Bradley their teams' first choice for saves? Who takes over for...
-
Still hope for these injured players?
With only so many weeks remaining in the season, some injured players just aren't worth the...
-
Waivers: Is Sanchez for real?
Is Aaron Sanchez just the latest pitcher to be transformed by the Houston Astros? He might...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Mondesi falling
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 20 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
You like outfielders? The list of sleeper hitters for the upcoming week is littered with them...
-
Week 20 Preview: Two-start pitchers
If you need a two-start sleeper for Week 20, you have several to choose from. They come with...