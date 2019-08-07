Tatis went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer and a walk in a victory over Seattle on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old rookie sensation destroyed a Wade LeBlanc changeup in the fifth inning, launching it 420-feet to left field to culminate a five-run frame for San Diego. The homer extended Tatis' hitting streak to 10 games and upped his long ball count to 20 on the season. His slash line now sits at an eye-popping .322/.383/.592 with 48 RBI and 14 steals over 339 plate appearances.