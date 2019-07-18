Tatis went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and walk during a 4-3 loss against the Marlins on Thursday.

The home run snapped a 0-for-10 stretch, which included seven strikeouts. Tatis was red hot before this series, though, as he does have four home runs in the last 11 games. Overall, he's batting .325 with 15 home runs, 34 RBI, 48 runs and 14 steals with a .598 slugging percentage in 234 at-bats this season.