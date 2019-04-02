Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr.: Hits first big-league homer
Tatis went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in San Diego's 10-3 loss to Arizona on Monday.
The 20-year-old super-prospect was 3-for-14 to start his big-league career, but he broke out in this contest with a six-inning moonshot off Merill Kelly for his first MLB homer. Tatis will need to demonstrate he can handle big-league pitching consistently before he's anointed as a fantasy force, but he's one of the most talented youngsters in the game, so there's plenty of intriguing upside potential here, especially given his blazing speed on the basepaths that made him a five-category asset during his time in the minors.
