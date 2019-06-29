Tatis went 1-for-3 with a home run, a walk and a stolen base in Friday's win over the Cardinals.

Tatis came through in the sixth inning with a solo shot off Michael Wacha to tie the game at 1-1. The versatile 20-year-old has tallied 10 home runs throughout an impressive rookie campaign. He's now batting a solid .327/.400/.596 with 36 runs scored, 26 RBI and 13 steals.