Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr.: Homers in win
Tatis went 1-for-3 with a home run, a walk and a stolen base in Friday's win over the Cardinals.
Tatis came through in the sixth inning with a solo shot off Michael Wacha to tie the game at 1-1. The versatile 20-year-old has tallied 10 home runs throughout an impressive rookie campaign. He's now batting a solid .327/.400/.596 with 36 runs scored, 26 RBI and 13 steals.
More News
-
Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr.: Flashes speed from top of order•
-
Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr.: Connects on ninth homer•
-
Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr.: Flashes athleticism Sunday•
-
Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr.: Scores three runs in dramatic win•
-
Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr.: Not in Saturday's lineup•
-
Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr.: Launches eighth homer•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
Four rookies, including a recent call-up, highlight Scott White's list of sleeper hitters for...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Scott White points out the must-start and sleeper two-start pitchers for the week ahead.
-
Week 15 Fantasy Baseball rankings, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Hiura gets the call
Big day for prospects, with Keston Hiura, Brendan McKay reportedly on their way to the majors....
-
Role questions won't hold back McKay
The Rays are calling up top pitching prospect Brendan McKay, who just so happens to be a two-way...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Fade Story
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal