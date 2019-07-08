Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr.: Homers twice in win over Dodgers
Tatis went 2-for-4 with two home runs, four RBI and two runs scored during Sunday's 5-3 win over the Dodgers.
Tatis started the scoring with a solo home run in the first inning and later broke the game open with a three-run blast in the fifth. His second multi-hit game of the series propelled his club to its third consecutive win and a .500 record heading into the All-Star break. Tatis has been everything and more that he was projected to be heading into the campaign, with 14 home runs, 13 stolen bases, and an otherworldly 1.013 OPS through 208 at-bats.
