Tatis (back) won't play in Wednesday's game against the Rays but hopes to rejoin the lineup for the start of the Padres' weekend series in Philadelphia, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Tatis went 2-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts before exiting Tuesday's 7-5 loss after apparently tweaking his lower back during an at-bat late in the contest. With the Padres facing a quick turnaround for Wednesday's series finale and then having an off day, it makes sense for the team to take a conservative approach with its star rookie. If Tatis' back soreness fails to subside by the time Friday arrives, the Padres could more realistically consider placing him on the injured list, but he'll be viewed as day-to-day for the time being.