The expectation is that Tatis (hamstring) will be able to play by week's end, Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Tatis injured his hamstring during a freak play in the 10th inning Sunday when he inadvertently did the splits while trying to make a catch. Manager Andy Green said before Monday's game that Tatis will undergo an MRI to confirm that he did not tear the hamstring. For now, the Padres don't seem pressed to make a roster move; Manny Machado gives them another option at short if something were to happen to Greg Garcia, who took over for Tatis both at shortstop and atop the order Monday.