Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr.: Hoping to play by end of week
The expectation is that Tatis (hamstring) will be able to play by week's end, Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Tatis injured his hamstring during a freak play in the 10th inning Sunday when he inadvertently did the splits while trying to make a catch. Manager Andy Green said before Monday's game that Tatis will undergo an MRI to confirm that he did not tear the hamstring. For now, the Padres don't seem pressed to make a roster move; Manny Machado gives them another option at short if something were to happen to Greg Garcia, who took over for Tatis both at shortstop and atop the order Monday.
More News
-
Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr.: On bench for series opener•
-
Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr.: Contending with hamstring injury•
-
Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr.: Exits with apparent leg issue•
-
Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr.: Cranks homer, nabs three steals•
-
Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr.: Jumps to leadoff spot•
-
Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr.: Goes yard in loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bullpen Report: Pagan, Robles for saves?
Are the Rays going full-blown closer by committee? What about the Mariners and Braves? Do we...
-
Tuesday Waivers; Winners/Losers
It's been a busy spring for prospects already. Heath Cummings takes a look at another before...
-
Where Nate Lowe, Jesus Aguilar fit at 1B
First base has turned out to be a loaded position, and Nate Lowe's arrival and Jesus Aguilar's...
-
FBT Podcast: Buy-low aces?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks a big weekend, discusses two hot rookies, buy-low...
-
Waivers: Chavis, Kieboom look worthy
A weekend of action whipped up lots to break down, starting with rookies Michael Chavis and...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal