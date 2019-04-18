Tatis is starting at shortstop and hitting leadoff Thursday against the Reds.

Tatis is in the midst of a six-game hitting streak during which he's slashing .409/.417/.773 with a pair of homers and a pair of doubles. As such, the Padres will reward the youngster will a spot atop the order, marking the first time the rookie is hitting above fifth. Should he continue to excel at the dish, Tatis could solidify himself as San Diego's primary leadoff man.

More News
Our Latest Stories