Tatis was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain Tuesday.

Tatis suffered the injury while making a defensive play at second base Sunday. He'll be eligible to return May 10 in Colorado. The Padres haven't announced a specific recovery timeline, but previous reports suggested that Tatis expected to be able to play by the end of the weak, so it may be the case that San Diego is simply being cautious. Reliever Phil Maton was recalled from Triple-A El Paso in a corresponding move, leaving the Padres with the choice of starting Greg Garcia at shortstop or sliding Manny Machado over and starting Ty France at third base.

