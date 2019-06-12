Tatis went 2-for-5 with a home run, two runs batted in and two runs scored in a loss to San Francisco on Tuesday.

The rookie crushed a 418-foot homer to center field on the first pitch of the game and later plated another run on an infield single in the fifth inning. Since returning from a hamstring injury on June 6, Tatis has hit .437 (7-for-16) with a pair of home runs and four runs batted in. With a season slash line of .319/.380/.595 to go along with eight homers and seven stolen bases, the 20-year-old figures to be mentioned prominently in Rookie of the Year discussion.