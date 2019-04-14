Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr.: Launches fourth homer
Tatis went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Diamondbacks.
The rookie now has four homers through 15 games to begin his MLB career, although his .250 batting average and 5:20 BB:K are reminders that he's far from a finished product. Tatis is likely to endure a slump or two this season given his contact issues, but the 20-year-old's future remains extremely bright.
More News
-
Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr.: Sits for first time•
-
Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr.: Continues flashing power•
-
Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr.: Strokes second homer•
-
Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr.: Hits first big-league homer•
-
Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr.: Will break camp with Padres•
-
Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr.: Still in big-league camp•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
A week of favorable matchups means plenty of choices for sleeper hitters, according to Scott...
-
Week 4 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds from the past week, heading into...
-
Week 4 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There are a number of interesting two-start options for Week 4, according to Scott White —...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, Week 3
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 4
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Soroka pushing to return
The Braves' starting five appears set for now, but the next man up may not be who you thought...