Tatis went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Diamondbacks.

The rookie now has four homers through 15 games to begin his MLB career, although his .250 batting average and 5:20 BB:K are reminders that he's far from a finished product. Tatis is likely to endure a slump or two this season given his contact issues, but the 20-year-old's future remains extremely bright.

