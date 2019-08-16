Tatis (back) will likely miss the rest of the season, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

It appears as though Tatis' back spasms were more severe than initially expected, as the injury is now expected to sideline him for the rest of the year. The 20-year-old rookie burst onto the scene in 2019, slashing .317/.379/.590 with 22 home runs and 53 RBI in 84 games. Manny Machado and Luis Urias will likely split time at shortstop in Tatis' absence, with Ty France seeing more playing time at third base.