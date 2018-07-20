Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr.: Likely done for year
Tatis is expected to require surgery on his fractured thumb which will keep him out for the rest of the season, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Tatis fractured the thumb on his non-throwing hand while sliding into second base Thursday. The Padres do not expect the issue to linger beyond this season, and there remains hope that he could avoid surgery depending on the results of an upcoming MRI, but the likely outcome is that he doesn't play again this year. The 19-year-old shortstop was cruising to a .286/.355/.507 line with 16 homers in 88 games for Double-A San Antonio and is widely considered one of the top prospects in the game. The injury costs him some development time and the chance at a promotion to Triple-A this season, which could bump back his eventual debut from early 2019 to at least the middle of next season.
