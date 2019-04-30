Tatis (hamstring) is expected to head to the injured list Tuesday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Previous reports suggested that Tatis would be able to play by the end of the week after injuring his hamstring while accidentally doing the splits to make a defensive play Sunday. The latest reports suggest that the Padres have changed their plans. It doesn't appear that there's been any setback, but the team would prefer to be cautious with its budding young star. Luis Urias has been dominating Triple-A pitching and would likely fill in at shortstop if Tatis does indeed head to the injured list.

