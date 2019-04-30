Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr.: Likely heading to injured list
Tatis (hamstring) is expected to head to the injured list Tuesday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
Previous reports suggested that Tatis would be able to play by the end of the week after injuring his hamstring while accidentally doing the splits to make a defensive play Sunday. The latest reports suggest that the Padres have changed their plans. It doesn't appear that there's been any setback, but the team would prefer to be cautious with its budding young star. Luis Urias has been dominating Triple-A pitching and would likely fill in at shortstop if Tatis does indeed head to the injured list.
More News
-
Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr.: Hoping to play by week's end•
-
Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr.: On bench for series opener•
-
Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr.: Contending with hamstring injury•
-
Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr.: Exits with apparent leg issue•
-
Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr.: Cranks homer, nabs three steals•
-
Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr.: Jumps to leadoff spot•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
FBT Podcast: Hot and cold hitters
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down Monday's highlights, 'Hot Blooded' and...
-
Bullpen Report: Pagan, Robles for saves?
Are the Rays going full-blown closer by committee? What about the Mariners and Braves? Do we...
-
Tuesday Waivers; Winners/Losers
It's been a busy spring for prospects already. Heath Cummings takes a look at another before...
-
Where Nate Lowe, Jesus Aguilar fit at 1B
First base has turned out to be a loaded position, and Nate Lowe's arrival and Jesus Aguilar's...
-
FBT Podcast: Buy-low aces?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks a big weekend, discusses two hot rookies, buy-low...
-
Waivers: Chavis, Kieboom look worthy
A weekend of action whipped up lots to break down, starting with rookies Michael Chavis and...