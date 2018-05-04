Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr.: Logs three hits Thursday
Tatis went 3-for-7, drove in three runs and scored twice for Double-A San Antonio in its 13-6 victory over Frisco on Thursday.
Tatis finished a home run shy of the cycle, padding his extra-base hit total to 14 over 123 plate appearances in the Texas League. Due to a 30.9 percent strikeout rate and .268 BABIP -- his worst marks as a professional -- Tatis has gotten off to a disappointing .212/.268/.442 start to the campaign, but his recent form has offered encouragement. Thursday's three-hit performance was Tatis' second in three May contests, with the 19-year-old picking up half of his extra-base hits on the season during that stretch.
