Tatis went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run, two runs scored and a stolen base in Friday's 5-4 win over the Nationals.

Tatis opened the scoring on a Manny Machado groundout in the first inning before blasting his homer in the sixth inning to make it 3-0 at the time. The shortstop recently missed a month with a hamstring injury, but he has gone 4-for-6 with three runs scored in two games since returning. The rookie also has seven stolen bases and a .321 average through 29 games this year.