Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr.: Moves to 60-day IL
Tatis (back) was placed on the 60-day injured list Tuesday.
Tatis is expected to miss the remainder of the season with a back injury, so the Padres will clear a spot on the 40-man roster by moving him to the 60-day IL. Seth Mejias-Brean will be added in a corresponding move.
