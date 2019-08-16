Tatis will be placed on the 10-day injured list Friday with a lower-back strain, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Tatis was removed from Tuesday's game with lower-back spasms and was reported as likely IL-bound after sitting out Wednesday's contest. The injury isn't believed to be a serious issue as the Padres hope their rookie shortstop will be able to return when first eligible Aug. 24 or shortly thereafter. Luis Urias figures to take over at shortstop in the meantime, with Greg Garcia and Ty France covering the keystone.