Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr.: Nearing rehab assignment
General manager A.J. Preller said Friday the details of Tatis' (hamstring) rehab assignment will be decided after this weekend, 97.3 The Fan reports.
Tatis has been playing in extended spring training games over the past week and appears to be on the cusp of a minor-league rehab assignment. The 20-year-old landed on the injured list with the left hamstring strain April 30, so it could take a few rehab games for him to get back up to speed after the month-long absence.
