Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr.: Not in Saturday's lineup
Tatis is not starting Saturday against the Rockies.
Tatis had started seven of the last eight games since returning from a hamstring injury. He recorded an excellent .387/.441/.774 slash line over that stretch. Manny Machado slides over to shortstop in his absence, with Greg Garcia entering the lineup at third base.
