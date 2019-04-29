Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr.: On bench for series opener
Tatis (hamstring) is not in the lineup Monday against the Braves.
Tatis exited Sunday's game against the Nationals due to a hamstring injury, and while the severity of the issue remains unclear, it will force the rookie to miss at least one game. Greg Garcia is starting at shortstop and leading off in place of Tatis, who should be considered day-to-day for now.
