Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr.: Open to playing outfield
Tatis said Wednesday that he was open to playing outfield this season, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Part of what made Tatis' rookie campaign so impressive is that his .317/.379/.590 slash line came as a shortstop, but those numbers are elite enough that they would very easily play anywhere. Tatis earns high marks for his athleticism, but that didn't translate to good defense in his rookie season, as Statcast's Outs Above Average pegged him at -13 outs, fourth-worst among all infielders. Given his age and athletic reputation, he could absolutely improve at the position with experience, but an eventual move to the outfield can't be ruled out. It's not clear that such a shift makes sense this season, however, as the Padres have a logjam in the outfield already.
