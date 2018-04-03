Tatis will open the year at Double-A San Antonio, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

He went from Low-A to Double-A at the end of 2017 to join the Missions for their postseason run. After an impressive spring training, Tatis will be allowed to skip High-A completely, returning to the Texas League. It may seem counterintuitive, given the fact the Padres don't look like a team that's ready to compete, but Tatis could quickly force a promotion to Triple-A and may even get a call-up to the big leagues before the end of his age-19 season. General manager A.J. Preller believes that the best prospects need to be pushed, and the Eric Hosmer signing suggests that they expect their competitive window to open soon. If Tatis doesn't debut in 2018, look for him to receive the Kris Bryant/Ronald Acuna treatment in 2019.