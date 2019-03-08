Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr.: Out after dental procedure
Tatis will miss a few days after having his wisdom teeth removed Friday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
The highly-rated prospect has impressed thus far in camp, recording a 1.127 OPS with a pair of homers in 25 plate appearances. The dental procedure is unlikely to have a significant impact on his readiness for the start of the regular season. Despite his hot start to spring, he isn't expected to break camp in the big leagues as he's yet to play above Double-A, but he'll have a good shot to debut at some point over the summer.
