Tatis (hamstring) is not expected to return from the injured list for another week, Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Tatis has been battling the issue for over two weeks now. He was initially expected to be ready to return Friday but apparently still isn't particularly close, as he's still not running at full speed. Ty France should continue to have a regular role at third base while Tatis is out, with Manny Machado covering for Tatis at shortstop.