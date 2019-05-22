Tatis (hamstring) will not return during the upcoming road trip, which runs through May 29, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.

He has not gotten into an extended spring training game yet, which is why manager Andy Green ruled him out for the upcoming series in Toronto and New York. The Padres have an off day May 30, so the soonest Tatis could return would be May 31 at home against the Marlins.

