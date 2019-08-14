Tatis was removed from Tuesday's game against Tampa Bay with lower back spasms, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Tatis exited the contest following a sixth-inning strikeout in which he was visited by the athletic trainer after appearing to tweak his back. It doesn't seem to be a serious injury for the young shortstop, but he could be held out of the lineup Wednesday with a scheduled off day to follow Thursday.

