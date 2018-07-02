Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr.: Pads homer total
Tatis went 3-for-4 with a pair of solo home runs Saturday for Double-A San Antonio in its 4-3 loss to Northwest Arkansas.
Tatis closed June with a .330/.413/.527 batting line, chipping in nine extra-base knocks (four home runs) and eight stolen bases in 24 games. The third baseman has struck out at a high clip (27.9 percent) this season, but his quick, booming bat should translate to plenty of power production to go along with acceptable batting averages as he matriculates through the system. He could get a look with Triple-A El Paso later this season before likely making his Padres debut at some point in 2019.
