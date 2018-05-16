Tatis went 2-for-4 with two home runs and one strikeout Tuesday for Double-A San Antonio.

He is now hitting .333/.441/.719 with five home runs and a 20:8 K:BB in 57 at-bats in May after hitting just .177 with 34 strikeouts in 96 at-bats in April. Tatis is still very firmly entrenched as a top 10 prospect for dynasty leagues, as he is the youngest player in the Texas League and is starting to showcase his impressive offensive potential. His 31.4 percent strikeout rate might worry some owners, but most of his contemporaries are two levels below him at Low-A right now, while he is at Double-A with a .242 ISO.