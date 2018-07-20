Tatis is unlikely to return quickly after injuring his thumb while sliding into second base in a Double-A game Thursday, Dennis Lin of The Athletic San Diego reports.

Tatis had an X-ray Friday morning and will undergo an MRI over the weekend in San Diego. His status should become more clear following those tests, but the Padres already fear a possible fracture or ligament damage and do not expect him to be able to return any time soon.

