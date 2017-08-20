Tatis was promoted to Double-A San Antonio on Sunday, Kyle Glaser of Baseball America reports.

The San Antonio Missions are in first place in the Texas League South, so Tatis was added to give the Double-A affiliate a boost in advance of a run at the Texas League championship. Of course, Tatis is also the rare Low-A hitter who has earned the right to completely bypass High-A, as he has been 51 percent better than league average (151 wRC+) and has 21 home runs and 28 steals as an 18-year-old, en route to being one of the hottest names in dynasty leagues. The hype machine should intensify around Tatis this offseason, and he enters 2018 as a top-10 prospect in all of baseball.